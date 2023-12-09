The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. New Orleans matchup in this article.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-10.5) 145.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-10.5) 145.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

New Orleans has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Privateers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

San Jose State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Spartans' eight games have hit the over.

