The Dallas Stars, with Miro Heiskanen, are in action Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Heiskanen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in one of 25 games this year.

Heiskanen has a point in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in 11 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Heiskanen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 16 Points 4 1 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

