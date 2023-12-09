Matt Duchene will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Duchene intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matt Duchene vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Duchene has a goal in six of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duchene has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Duchene has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 5 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

