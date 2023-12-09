LSU vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total is set at 143.5 in the matchup.
LSU vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LSU
|-2.5
|143.5
LSU Betting Records & Stats
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points twice this season (in eight games).
- LSU has had an average of 143.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Tigers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- LSU has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Tigers have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for LSU.
LSU vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|2
|25%
|74.5
|156.1
|68.6
|142.5
|141.8
|Kansas State
|6
|75%
|81.6
|156.1
|73.9
|142.5
|150.0
Additional LSU Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up just 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).
- LSU has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.9 points.
LSU vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|3-5-0
|2-3
|4-4-0
|Kansas State
|4-4-0
|1-1
|5-3-0
LSU vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Kansas State
|10-8
|Home Record
|15-1
|0-9
|Away Record
|4-7
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
