The LSU Tigers (4-2) will meet the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

  • Will Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jordan Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Tyrell Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

LSU vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank
136th 77.7 Points Scored 83.2 52nd
118th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.7 244th
130th 34.7 Rebounds 37.3 61st
139th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 13.2 22nd
251st 6.5 3pt Made 9.3 52nd
301st 10.8 Assists 16.5 58th
241st 13 Turnovers 14.8 331st

