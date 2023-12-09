The LSU Tigers (5-3) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 42nd.

The Tigers record only 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).

LSU has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.9 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in away games (76.2).

LSU sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

LSU Upcoming Schedule