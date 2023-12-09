Saturday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) and LSU Tigers (5-3) matching up at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, LSU 74

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.3)

Kansas State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

LSU has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kansas State, who is 4-4-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (181st in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

LSU ranks 132nd in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

LSU makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (216th in college basketball). It is making 3.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.9 per game while shooting 35.7%.

The Tigers score 94.1 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball), while allowing 86.7 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

LSU forces 14 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball) while committing 14.1 (325th in college basketball play).

