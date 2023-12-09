Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.2 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|74th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|83.7
|47th
|26th
|61.2
|Points Allowed
|73
|218th
|63rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|31
|272nd
|85th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|105th
|73rd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|11
|10th
|59th
|16.3
|Assists
|16
|67th
|101st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
