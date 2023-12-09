How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Western Kentucky vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Grand Canyon vs Liberty (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 50th.
- The Bulldogs record 75.3 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 72.5 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 72.5 points, it is 3-1.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech is averaging 82.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bulldogs are surrendering 11.2 fewer points per game (55.6) than on the road (66.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech has played better when playing at home this season, sinking 9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 68-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|W 56-49
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
