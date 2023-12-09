The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 50th.

The Bulldogs record 75.3 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 72.5 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 72.5 points, it is 3-1.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech is averaging 82.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Bulldogs are surrendering 11.2 fewer points per game (55.6) than on the road (66.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech has played better when playing at home this season, sinking 9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule