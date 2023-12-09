The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).
  • This season, Louisiana has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Louisiana is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Louisiana averaged 12.8 more points per game at home (85.6) than on the road (72.8).
  • At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Long Beach State W 92-82 Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 78-54 Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.