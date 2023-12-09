How to Watch Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).
- This season, Louisiana has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Louisiana is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Louisiana averaged 12.8 more points per game at home (85.6) than on the road (72.8).
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
