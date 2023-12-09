Saturday's game at Coca-Cola Coliseum has the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) matching up with the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 78-75 win for Clemson, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while TCU is 3-4-0. The Tigers are 5-2-0 and the Horned Frogs are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (120th in college basketball).

Clemson is 82nd in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Clemson connects on 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.0 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0.

The Tigers average 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and give up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (341st in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (74th in college basketball).

TCU ranks 61st in college basketball at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 25.9 its opponents average.

TCU knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (235th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fourth in college basketball).

