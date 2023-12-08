How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is a game to catch on a Friday NBA slate that has 13 exciting contests.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons travel to face the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 14-7
- DET Record: 2-19
- ORL Stats: 114.1 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -11.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -650
- DET Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 229.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors go on the road to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and SportsNet
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 6-13
- TOR Record: 9-12
- CHA Stats: 113.1 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)
- TOR Stats: 110.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -4.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -185
- CHA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 223.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 13-7
- ATL Record: 9-11
- PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
- ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (second in NBA), 122.4 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 6.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -7.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -350
- ATL Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 241.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets face the Washington Wizards
The Wizards hit the road the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 11-9
- WAS Record: 3-17
- BKN Stats: 116.6 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
- WAS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 125.4 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -9.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -400
- WAS Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 239.5 points
The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks
The Knicks take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 15-5
- NY Record: 12-8
- BOS Stats: 116.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NY Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (21.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -6.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -275
- NY Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 220.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors go on the road to face the Thunder on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 13-7
- GS Record: 10-11
- OKC Stats: 118.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- GS Stats: 114.6 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -3.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -165
- GS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 236.5 points
The Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 12-9
- CLE Record: 12-9
- MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
- CLE Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (22.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -1.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- MIA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 217.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSNX
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 6-14
- MIN Record: 16-4
- MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIN Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -250
- MEM Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 214.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-17
- CHI Record: 8-14
- SA Stats: 110.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
- CHI Stats: 107.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -140
- SA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 226.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the Sacramento Kings
The Kings go on the road to face the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 12-9
- SAC Record: 11-8
- PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (16th)
- SAC Stats: 116.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (11.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.0 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 7.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -125
- PHO Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 234.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Houston Rockets
The Rockets go on the road to face the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 14-8
- HOU Record: 9-9
- DEN Stats: 114.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- HOU Stats: 110.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -8.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -350
- HOU Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 219.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 6-14
- DAL Record: 12-8
- POR Stats: 105.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
- DAL Stats: 119.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 8.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -7.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 227.5 points
The Utah Jazz play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hit the road the Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 7-14
- LAC Record: 10-10
- UTA Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.8 Opp. PPG (25th)
- LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -6.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -250
- UTA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 225.5 points
