Luka Doncic, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - December 8
Shaedon Sharpe and Kyrie Irving are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) play the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) at Moda Center.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks won their previous game against the Jazz, 147-97, on Wednesday. Luka Doncic starred with 40 points, plus 10 boards and 11 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|40
|10
|11
|1
|0
|6
|Kyrie Irving
|26
|3
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.8 points, 8.5 boards and 8.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Irving averages 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.
- The Mavericks get 16.8 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.
- The Mavericks receive 8.7 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists.
- The Mavericks get 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|27.9
|7.7
|7.8
|1.2
|0.4
|3.2
|Kyrie Irving
|19.6
|3
|3.2
|0.8
|0.1
|2.1
|Dereck Lively
|7.7
|7.7
|1.3
|0.5
|1.8
|0
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|11
|4.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.9
|2
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|12.6
|1.8
|1.3
|0.1
|0
|2.7
