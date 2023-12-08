On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at 10:00 PM ET .

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game (fifth in league).

Dereck Lively is putting up 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 71.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks are getting 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 23.4 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Deandre Ayton posts 13.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jabari Walker posts 7.2 points, 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Mavericks 104.8 Points Avg. 119.5 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 43.4% Field Goal % 47.1% 33.5% Three Point % 37.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.