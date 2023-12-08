The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-7.5) 227.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-8) 228.5 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 119.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 117 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers put up 105.2 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a -132 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The teams combine to score 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 228.8 combined points per game, 1.3 more points than this contest's total.

Dallas has put together a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

