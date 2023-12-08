Kyrie Irving plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Irving, in his last appearance, had 26 points, four assists and three steals in a 147-97 win over the Jazz.

In this article we will break down Irving's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.8 25.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.4 4.2 PRA -- 33.3 34.2 PR -- 27.9 30 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Irving has made 8.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Irving's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.1.

The Trail Blazers are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 10.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 38 22 5 6 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.