Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Williamson put up 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 127-117 win versus the Kings.

Now let's examine Williamson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.7 23.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.6 PRA -- 33.4 34.4 PR -- 28.5 28.8



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Lakers

Williamson has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 14.7% and 17.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williamson's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the second-most possessions per game with 101.6.

The Lakers are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113 points per contest.

The Lakers concede 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 26.7 per game, 20th in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 37 27 5 7 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.