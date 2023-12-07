Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Johnston find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
