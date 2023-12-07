The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Johnston find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:55 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

