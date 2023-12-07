If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St Mary Catholic School