AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one game featuring an AAC team on Thursday in college basketball play.
AAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charlotte 49ers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ACC Network X
