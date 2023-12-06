The Tulane Green Wave (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Privateers have also lost three games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers put up 13.3 fewer points per game (52) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (65.3).

The Green Wave average 65.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Privateers give up.

New Orleans has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.

The Privateers shoot 30.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave allow.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Irina Parau: 8 PTS, 40 FG%

8 PTS, 40 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Tulane Schedule