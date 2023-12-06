Wednesday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) taking on the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 68-58 win, as our model heavily favors Tulane.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Green Wave suffered a 70-60 loss to Missouri State.

Tulane vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, New Orleans 58

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave took down the No. 268-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mercer Bears, 64-58, on November 19, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 268) on November 19

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 292) on November 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 308) on November 14

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

15.1 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Irina Parau: 8.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 40.0 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave score 65.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 (206th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

