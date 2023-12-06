The Dallas Stars (14-6-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on TNT and Max to see the Panthers meet the Stars.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Stars vs Panthers Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the league.

With 78 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 23 11 13 24 20 8 49.7% Jason Robertson 23 8 14 22 16 16 - Roope Hintz 22 8 12 20 5 6 52.1% Matt Duchene 22 6 11 17 5 11 57.2% Tyler Seguin 23 8 9 17 8 6 55.7%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 72 total goals (three per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players