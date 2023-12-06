In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Sam Steel to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Steel has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:38 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

