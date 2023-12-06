How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 6
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League schedule today, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace take the pitch at Selhurst Park.
If you are looking for live coverage of today's Premier League action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth travels to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+115)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+250)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC is on the road to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-110)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+290)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC is on the road to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-550)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+1300)
- Draw: (+750)
Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is on the road to play Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fulham (+100)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+290)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC is on the road to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (+155)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+175)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Manchester City journeys to play Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-140)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+350)
- Draw: (+320)
