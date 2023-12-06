The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 70.8 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow to opponents.

Tarleton State is 2-3 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

Northwestern State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The Demons score 61.9 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans allow.

Northwestern State is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

This season the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans give up.

The Texans shoot 46% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons concede.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Karmelah Dean: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%

10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Schedule