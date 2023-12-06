A pair of struggling squads square off when the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Green Wave will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Privateers, who have lost three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Privateers put up an average of 52.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Green Wave allow.

The Green Wave score 5.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Privateers give up (70.6).

When New Orleans allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 1-1.

The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.

The Privateers make 30.8% of their shots from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave's defensive field-goal percentage.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG% Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 21.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Schedule