How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of struggling squads square off when the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Green Wave will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Privateers, who have lost three in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers put up an average of 52.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Green Wave allow.
- The Green Wave score 5.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Privateers give up (70.6).
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 1-1.
- The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.
- The Privateers make 30.8% of their shots from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave's defensive field-goal percentage.
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%
- Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 21.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Houston
|L 81-54
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 80-63
|Mitchell Center
|12/2/2023
|Louisiana
|L 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/11/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Lakefront Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.