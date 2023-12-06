Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) against the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-47 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Cowgirls' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 102-28 win over Ecclesia.

McNeese vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 94, McNeese 47

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls haven't defeated a single Division 1 opponent this season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, McNeese is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Azjah Reeves: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG% Cristina Gil: 10.0 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 71st in college basketball, while allowing 77.6 per outing, 338th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.

