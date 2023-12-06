How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-13) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games Dallas shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Mavericks score 118.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Jazz give up.
- Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are posting 119 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.5 points per contest.
- Dallas cedes 119.3 points per game in home games, compared to 116.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer threes per game (15.6) than when playing on the road (16.2). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (36.2%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Grant Williams
|Questionable
|Knee
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
