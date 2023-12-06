The Utah Jazz (7-13) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) after losing four road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Dallas shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Mavericks score 118.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Jazz give up.

Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are posting 119 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.5 points per contest.

Dallas cedes 119.3 points per game in home games, compared to 116.8 away from home.

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer threes per game (15.6) than when playing on the road (16.2). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries