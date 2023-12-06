Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - December 6
The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, as they ready for their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Utah Jazz (7-13) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Mavericks lost 126-120 to the Thunder on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 36 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3.4
|4.2
|2.0
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|23.6
|4.1
|5.5
|Josh Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Elbow
|6.9
|2.9
|2.4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|16.8
|3.4
|1.6
|Dante Exum
|PG
|Questionable
|Personal
|4.8
|2.3
|1.5
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hamstring), Kris Dunn: Questionable (Personal), Kelly Olynyk: Questionable (Shoulder)
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
