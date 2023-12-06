The Utah Jazz (7-13) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 121 - Jazz 112

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 8.5)

Mavericks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-8.8)

Mavericks (-8.8) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.4

The Mavericks have covered less often than the Jazz this season, sporting an ATS record of 9-10-0, compared to the 11-9-0 mark of the Jazz.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (68.4% of the time) than Utah (55%).

The Mavericks have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-4) this season, better than the .250 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (4-12).

Mavericks Performance Insights

With 118.2 points per game on offense, the Mavericks rank sixth in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 118 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Dallas, who ranks 23rd in the league with 42.4 rebounds per game, is allowing 46.8 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA with 25.1 assists per contest.

Dallas ranks best in the NBA by averaging just 11.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 19th in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Mavericks rank best in the NBA by draining 15.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 11th in the league at 37%.

