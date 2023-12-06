Jamie Benn Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
The Dallas Stars, with Jamie Benn, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jamie Benn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Benn Season Stats Insights
- Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:06 per game on the ice, is +3.
- In five of 23 games this year, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Benn has a point in 11 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points six times.
- Benn has an assist in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Benn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Benn Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|2
