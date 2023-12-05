Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Union Parish, Louisiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Union Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
D'Arbonne Woods Charter at Dodson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dodson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
