The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

SFA Players to Watch

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chrishawn Christmas: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Latrell Jossell: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyle Hayman: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
77th 75.8 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
174th 70.0 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.2 220th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
46th 15.1 Assists 12.3 237th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

