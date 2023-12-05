The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Cajuste: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Chrishawn Christmas: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Latrell Jossell: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 174th 70.0 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.2 220th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 46th 15.1 Assists 12.3 237th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.