Tuesday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of SFA. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 71, Louisiana Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-1.4)

SFA (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

SFA has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana Tech is 4-2-0. The 'Jacks have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 1-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 121st in college basketball, and allowing 62 per contest, 22nd in college basketball) and have a +126 scoring differential.

Louisiana Tech is 45th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.4 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Louisiana Tech knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (79th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 31% rate.

Louisiana Tech has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11 per game (113th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (138th in college basketball).

