How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 73rd.
- The Bulldogs' 77.8 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (72.9).
- At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.1%) too.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|W 105-65
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 68-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
