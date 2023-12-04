SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAC teams are on Monday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions squaring off against the SMU Mustangs.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at SMU Mustangs
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at New Mexico Lobos
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|-
