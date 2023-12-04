Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One game on Monday's college basketball schedule features a Sun Belt team, the matchup between the Nicholls Colonels and the South Alabama Jaguars.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nicholls Colonels at South Alabama Jaguars
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
