Stars vs. Lightning December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Nikita Kucherov and Joe Pavelski will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSW,BSSUN,ESPN+
Stars Players to Watch
- Pavelski is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 24 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games (playing 16:08 per game).
- With 22 total points (one per game), including eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games, Jason Robertson is key for Dallas' attack.
- This season, Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for Tampa Bay.
- In the crease, Scott Wedgewood's record stands at 4-1-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 195 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in the league).
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 40 points in 24 games (15 goals, 25 assists).
- Brayden Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 30 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.
- Victor Hedman has 25 points for Tampa Bay, via five goals and 20 assists.
- Jonas Johansson's record is 8-5-5. He has conceded 63 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 522 saves with an .892% save percentage (45th in league).
Stars vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|9th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|6th
|30th
|3.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.77
|8th
|17th
|30.8
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|20th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|2nd
|31.76%
|Power Play %
|22.73%
|10th
|11th
|82.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.46%
|4th
