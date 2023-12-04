The outings in a Monday soccer lineup sure to please include the Primeira Liga match featuring SCP squaring off against Gil Vicente.

Watch Primeira Liga: SCP vs Gil Vicente

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Stanford

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Defensor Sporting

  • League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

