The Sacramento Kings (11-7) and the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are set to play on Monday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans fell to the Bulls 124-118. With 27 points, Zion Williamson was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 27 5 3 1 0 0 Brandon Ingram 23 6 6 3 0 0 Herbert Jones 17 7 4 3 1 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Williamson adds 23.5 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 14.0 points, 9.0 boards and 2.4 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Pelicans get 11.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 23.8 4.7 5.5 0.9 0.1 1.4 Jonas Valančiūnas 16.5 9.9 2.8 0.5 1 0.5 Zion Williamson 20.7 3.9 4.5 1 0.4 0.2 Herbert Jones 12.4 4.4 3.4 1.8 1 1.3 Dyson Daniels 6.2 4.7 3.6 1.6 0.3 0.4

