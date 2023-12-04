The Sacramento Kings (10-6) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram delivers 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's making 53.5% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox posts 29.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk puts up 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Harrison Barnes puts up 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Pelicans 116.1 Points Avg. 112.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.7%

