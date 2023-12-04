Nicholls vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 4
Monday's game between the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) and the Nicholls Colonels (5-4) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Alabama squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.
The Colonels' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 54-46 loss to Alcorn State.
Nicholls vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
Nicholls vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Alabama 66, Nicholls 59
Other Southland Predictions
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Colonels took down the Tulane Green Wave on the road on November 8 by a score of 69-66.
- Nicholls has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 204) on November 8
- 63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 299) on November 24
Nicholls Leaders
- Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%
- Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Colonels put up 64.3 points per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
