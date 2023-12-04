Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Ascension Parish, Louisiana today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ascension High School at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ascension Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Donaldsville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.