Sunday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the Fordham Rams (4-3) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Tulane securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Bronx, New York
Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Tulane vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 77, Fordham 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-3.8)

Tulane (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Both Fordham and Tulane are 2-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Rams have hit the over in four games, while Green Wave games have gone over five times.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 88.3 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 255th in college basketball.

Tulane records 29.3 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.5 boards per game.

Tulane knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents.

Tulane has committed 5.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (116th in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (15th in college basketball).

