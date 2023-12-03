The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 77.2 points per game are 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • UConn has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
  • Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
  • The Longhorns record 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.
  • Texas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • UConn has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).
  • The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

  • Paige Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%
  • Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%
  • Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UConn Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center
12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Minnesota W 62-44 Williams Arena
11/24/2023 UCLA L 78-67 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Kansas W 71-63 John Gray Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/6/2023 Ball State - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 North Carolina - Mohegan Sun Arena

