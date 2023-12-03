Sunday's contest that pits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) against the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Volunteers lost their last game 74-69 against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

The Volunteers head into this matchup following a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Buckeyes came out on top in their most recent game 83-40 against Cornell on Sunday. In the Volunteers' loss, Jasmine Powell led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists). In the Buckeyes' win, Cotie McMahon led the team with 14 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 79, Tennessee 72

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers secured their signature win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Volunteers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 39) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 249) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 267) on November 7

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season on November 22, a 75-57 victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 87) on November 22

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 94) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 221) on November 26

108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 287) on November 12

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (326th in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (posting 84.5 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and giving up 59.8 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential.

