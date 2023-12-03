The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) host the Southern Jaguars (1-6) after winning four home games in a row. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites by 26.5 points in the contest, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -26.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.

Southern's games this year have had a 155.7-point total on average, 13.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Southern is 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Southern (1-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 57.1% less often than Mississippi State (5-2-0) this year.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 1 14.3% 73.4 141.1 60.3 148.3 134.8 Southern 6 85.7% 67.7 141.1 88.0 148.3 149.2

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars score an average of 67.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 60.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 60.3 points.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-2-0 0-0 2-5-0 Southern 1-6-0 0-3 3-4-0

Southern vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Southern 12-4 Home Record 9-2 4-6 Away Record 5-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.