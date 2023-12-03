How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Vanderbilt's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
- The 75.5 points per game the Commodores record are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (66.4).
- When Vanderbilt puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 7-0.
- When Louisiana Tech gives up fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-2.
- This year the Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Lady Techsters give up.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
- Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|L 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|L 83-56
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 60-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
