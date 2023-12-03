The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) will play the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Sacha Washington: 18.8 PTS, 10 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 10 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordyn Cambridge: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 4.4 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 4.4 STL, 0 BLK Iyana Moore: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aga Makurat: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

